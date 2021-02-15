Tesla Pair Spinning High in the Sky Is a Rendering You'll Never Forget

It's no secret that Tesla's EVs can also be regarded as hybrids, albeit while skipping the usual internal combustion bits the latter architecture normally features in favor of the hype drive. You know, stuff like the hovering technology promised for the upcoming Roadster halo car by founder and CEO Elon Musk. And, as we can easily notice in the rendering adorning our screens, the art world is watching.
Back in January, the Palo Alto carmaker let it slip that the Model S Plaid and Plaid+, which are set to hit the market later this year, will deliver the kind of sprinting performance that can one-up what had been previously announced for the future Roadster.
However, the sports car, which is currently on track for a 2022 arrival, should deliver even sweeter numbers thanks to its lower mass and will take things to a whole new
level axis via the optional SpaceX Package, which has been mentioned multiple times already. Nevertheless, as Musk explained in an interview for Joe Rogan, which came out last week, the intention is to allow the vehicle to hover about one meter (3.3 feet) above the ground in order to keep things safe under all circumstances.
The CEO upped the ante by further explaining the Roadster will be able to move while hovering: "You’d go pretty fast, but you are going to be time-limited. It’s going to use a super high-pressure air bottle. The standard version will have a back row with two small seats, like child seats in a Porsche or something, or if you get the SpaceX option package then in that place where those two seats is a high-pressure carbon overwrapped pressure vessel, something at around 10,000 psi, and a bunch of thrusters,"
And while Tesla is currently working to complete the development of the new Roadster, digital artist Chris Labrooy has taken a Tesla Model 3 well above a "lithium field" (this could be the the so-called Lithium Triangle, which involves Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia). Make that a pair of 3s, with the quick animation in the Instagram post below showcasing this, even though clicking that "play" button might just raise more questions than it answers - you've been warned.
You may be familiar with the work of the Scottish artist, who has officially joined forces with brands such as Apple, Nike, Target and others (car companies in his portfolio include Porsche and Jaguar).
And perhaps the pixel master has come up with this apparently independent effort in order for the Model 3s to join the Porsche floating in a swimming pool above a Boeing in mid-flight we discussed a few weeks ago.
