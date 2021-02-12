Tesla Model 3 Gets Turned into a Wagon by YouTube Artist

Tesla is worth more than several of the biggest automakers combined. Despite this, its lineup is very small, made up of two flavors of sedan and crossover. Sure, a new roadster and that crazy Cybertruck are on their way, but we'd also like to see a traditional model, such as a wagon.
Elon Musk's company is known as the greatest disruptor in the automotive industry. But while smoke and mirrors might have worked in the 2010s, conquering the more traditional European car market might require a wagon or at least something that's more believable as a crossover.
The initial launch of the Model 3 was fantastic, as British and German magazines couldn't stop comparing the Performance model against the BMW M3. However, local models such as the Renault Zoe, as well as imports from Korea, are beginning to dominate the expanding EV market. In addition, Volkswagen has begun rolling out its MQB-based electric cars which are going to compete over the popular compact hatch and crossover segments.
Expensive wagons have witness diminishing sales, but they're still a core part of the BMW and Audi business plan. Thus, a Model 3 wagon would be a way to compete for existing customers which the German automakers might otherwise lose. This idea isn't really new. Besides the numerous renderings, a few European coachbuilders have even gone as far as to fabricate shooting brake versions of the Model S.
But today, rather than showing you a finished rendering, we've got a video detailing the process of taking Elon's 3er and making it look like a load-lugger. This involves a bit of chopping and some work with the Photoshop liquify filter to bump up the roof. A new spoiler is then added over the back.
The thing about modern wagons is that they're not a lot more practical than sedans with liftback trunk openings. But some of them look really good, especially the muscular Audi RS6 Avant. The artist goes as far as to say that if Tesla ever makes something like this, he'd immediately order one. But what do you think?
