Tesla Model 3 Powered Lift Gate Makes First Appearance, Strut Is Massive

Ten days ago, we got the first confirmation of what the 2021 update for the Tesla Model 3 was going to bring for the electric sedan. The list wasn't exceedingly comprehensive, but it was enough to make the EV more appealing than it already was.
Late last week, we found out there was a lot more to it than one might originally have thought. The Model 3 was only supposed to get a few minor additions and modifications such as the redesigned center console, the factory chrome delete option, the improved window quality for better insulation, and, the one people tended to focus most on for some reason, the powered lift gate.
On Friday, though, it became apparent that anyone who had recently bought a Model 3 had plenty of reasons to hate their lives. That's because the 2021 Model 3 would also bring improvements in both range and performance. We have everything detailed here for each of the model's three trim levels, but suffice to say the Long Range Dual Motor AWD version can now drive for up to 353 miles (568 km) on a full charge, up 31 miles (50 km) compared to the previous incarnation.
Just to add insult to injury, the Model 3 also received a performance boost across the line, bar the Standard Range version. We're looking at 0.2- and 0.1-seconds improvements in the 0-60 mph sprint for the Long Range Dual Motor AWD and Performance versions, respectively. It doesn't sound like a lot, but we all know the lengths some owners would go to get something like that for their vehicles, especially when you consider the Model 3 was pretty quick to begin with.
While we're waiting for the new model's first quarter mile runs, we've got something slightly less exciting, though arguably a little more practical. Somebody spotted the new powered lift gate in the wild for the first time and was quick enough to snap a picture of it.
The picture was posted on the Twitter account of a Tesla YouTuber called Tesla Raj and features the open trunk of what appears to be a 2021 Tesla Model 3. We can clearly see the big strut on the left-hand side of the vehicle (the driver's side) as well as the activation button on the right side of the trunk lid's inner lip.
Unlike the Model Y that has two, Tesla chose to use a single powered strut for the 3's lift gate, and while some people seem to be upset with the idea (why, only they know), it makes perfect sense: what's the point in adding weight, complexity, and cost when the trunk lid is light enough to be operated by a single unit?
Model 3’s new powered lift gate. Strut is on drivers side and button on passenger side. pic.twitter.com/kW89cKVeKq— Tesla Raj zý (@tesla_raj) October 17, 2020