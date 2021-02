2021 Audi RS6 Avant vs. Lamborghini Urus Drag Race Brings Unexpected Results

AMG

Several drag races indicated that Audi's low-slung wagon wasn't as fast as the first-ever Lamborghini SUV . This was despite them sharing the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. This somehow seemed natural, as the Urus is believed to make more power than officially claimed.The quattro was also losing to the BMW M5 and Mercedes-E63. But the RS6 is now making a comeback. In a drag race shot on a rainy day, Carwow showed that their RS6, on loan from Audi, was faster than a Lambo SUV. And today, we've got another drag race, this time shot during a cold winter day by 888MF.And once again, the RS6 is faster. It's not a massive gap, but you have to remember the wagon is down by 50 horsepower. And while it's a common conception that cars are lighter and faster than SUVs, there's barely anything in it here. But that's only the first race; a second one finds the Urus victorious while the tie-breaker puts the super-ahead by a tiny margin.The quarter-mile times are 11.6 seconds for both. So basically, if you have an RS6, you can tell people your wagon is cheaper and quicker than a Lamborghini... at least sometimes. Of course, if you want to go fast, cheapmods will extract enough power out of Audi's engine to let it comfortably defeat a Urus. It's not just about beating the Italians, as several European tuners are striving to make the most powerful RS6, and we recently checked out one with Bugatti Veyron levels of horsepower and torque. pushing to 220 mph on the autobahn.