Elon Musk Says Tesla Roadster Might Actually Be Able to Hover

If Elon Musk and his crack team of engineers figure out a way to make the upcoming all-new Tesla Roadster hover, then the car will hover, said the Tesla CEO recently on the Joe Rogan podcast. The feature would be part of a potential SpaceX package, which would replace the rear seats with a pressure vessel, holding steady at around 10,000 PSI and working alongside multiple thrusters.
It seems that the only thing holding Tesla back on this matter is the risk of injury, he told Rogan, after confirming that his company is in the process of finishing the engineering on the Roadster this year, before “hopefully” shipping the car out sometime in 2022, reports Teslarati.
“I want it to hover. I’m trying to figure out how to make this thing hover, without, you know, killing people. I thought, maybe we could make it hover, but not too high. So maybe it could hover, like, a meter above the ground or something. So, if you plummet, you blow out the suspension, but you’re not going to die. Maybe, I don’t know, six feet. If we put a height limit on it, it will probably be fine.”
As if that wasn’t bonkers enough, when asked if the Roadster would actually be able to travel while hovering, Musk quickly replied “Yeah,” adding that the rate of travel while defying the laws of gravity would be “pretty fast”. Still, you won’t be able to spend too much time suspended in mid-air, so don’t go picturing The Jetsons here.
Now, even if this doesn’t happen (and we’re not even sure we want it to happen), Musk is pretty certain that Tesla can at least use thrusters to rocket (pun intended) the car forward. This is something he has expressed in the past too.
“At a minimum, I’m confident we could do a thruster where the license plate flips down, James Bond-style, and there would be a rocket thruster behind it, and that gives you three tons of thrust.”
You can listen to the entire conversation between Musk and Rogan exclusively on Spotify.
