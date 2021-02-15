Trek Unleashes a Downhill Demon, the Thrift Store-Priced 2021 Slash 7 MTB

That red demon you see in the cover photo is the 2021 Slash 7 MTB from Trek. Even though it includes no motors, batteries, or electronics to give you an easier time on your trails, it does come in with a beautifully affordable price of just $3,699.99. That’s it; nothing more, nothing less to get yourself a bike that’s sure to perform day in and day out, within its limits of course.
To understand a bit what it is you’re getting for this cash, it’s good to learn a bit about Trek. In 1976, working out of a barn, five employees managed to produce 904 touring frames, handmade and painted using steel tubing. Since then, this company has grown to be a leader in anything bicycle related. These folks even use rocket science and a myriad of other technologies to create each new model.
The Slash 7 is no different from any other monster this team puts into the world. Like most other bikes I cover, it’s most important to have a look at the frame construction first and foremost. The first noticeable feature is that this bike is a full-suspension bike, meaning it’s going to serve you well on a trail and descents; on flat ground and/or uphill, though, you’re going to struggle a bit because of that rear travel.
Trek is using its top-shelf Alpha Platinum Aluminum, which is light and strong enough to rival its carbon cousins. To top it all off, there’s internal storage built into the frame, and the inclusion of Knock Block 2.0 will keep your components safe if and when you eat some dirt. Not sure about your teeth, though. Been there, done that, not fun.
For a front suspension, a RockShox Yari RC with DebonAir spring and Motion Control RC damper all work together to offer a solid 170 mm (6.7 in) of travel. That's more than enough to take care of any drops and bumps on your descent. Handling the rear suspension is another RockShox. This time with a Deluxe Select+ with 230X62.5 mm (9.05x2.46 in) dimensions, supporting 160 mm (6.3 in) of frame travel.
Personally, when I got into mountain biking, this sort of setup would have run you an obscene amount of cash. Fifteen years later, everything seems so much more affordable. I guess competition is good for something after all.
internal cable routing.
With a weight of 33.25 lb (15.08 kg), it’s not the lightest shredder around, but then again, you want some weight to keep you glued to the ground on banks and drops. One thing I nearly forgot to mention is that Trek includes replaceable down tube guards to protect the underside of your bike from debris or anything else you smash into. If that happens, all you’ve got to do with the Slash is get up and keep riding. The only thing to stop you are SRAM 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) and 200 mm (7.9 in) rotors.
All in all, with the number of safety systems and components crammed into the menacing frame, this bike is worth every penny. Coming in this cheap, it’s as if Trek knows you’ll need some cash put aside for your hospital bills.
