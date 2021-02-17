Sunseeker Showcases the 42M Ocean Yacht, a Luxurious and Buildable Concept

Ladies and gentlemen, and money bags of all kinds, what we’re looking at here is known as the 42M Ocean superyacht concept from Sunseeker. Yes, the same Sunseeker that today is known for some of the most luxurious and capable vessels around. The story of this company starts in 1969 when Robert Braithwaite decided to build a new kind of boat. In 1971 the first vessel from the company hit waters, the Sovereign 17. Since then, through imagination, innovation, and sheer know-how, this team has come to be known as an elite of the yachting world.
So why should it be of any interest what sort of concepts they show off? Well, because this is the sort of crew that likes to show us ideas they can build. This very situation happened with their Manhattan lineup, which we’ll bring to your attention soon enough.
As for the 42M Ocean, the level of thoroughness in designing an interior, exterior, and even engine specs is at a level where we can surely expect to see this vessel in reality. To understand a bit more about what’s going on here, let’s dive a bit deeper.
The first noticeable trait we see when facing the Ocean is the classic white and black color scheme found amongst high-class vessels. A white hull and superstructure are balanced by the use of massive black windows lining the decks of the ship. These large windows also allow the interior areas of the yacht to be engulfed in natural light. This idea is further sustained by minimalist lighting features and fixtures found inside.
One attractive feature we find outside the ship is the large beach club at the rear. Here, a section of the boat unfolds out over the water and gives way to a deck large enough to house a few sun-seeking family members. We also find a garage for a tender, toys, and other watercraft you may want on your trip.
reserved for a number of purposes to be chosen upon commission. Yes, this area can be designated for a pool, but it can also be a tender garage with a sunbed on top or a jacuzzi with lounging areas all around, your pick.
If you do happen to choose to use this area for a tender garage, don’t worry, another forward-facing jacuzzi is found on the top deck, along with a bar meant to serve a few cold drinks. The rear of this deck offers a bit of space for whatever activity you have in mind. I think it’s perfect for a dance floor.
Inside the ship, the idea of tasteful simplicity really shines through. But what do I mean by tasteful simplicity? Well, have a look in the gallery if you haven't done so already. Wooden flooring is found in all major social areas helping keep other enclosures nice and dry. Bedrooms and more intimate spaces include carpet flooring.
However, one thing that usually happens when someone commissions such a vessel is that they choose to redesign the interior. This means that the furnishings we see in the rendering probably won’t stay that way. What we get to see is just Sunseeker’s own idea of a balanced ship.
I mentioned earlier that Sunseeker also went through the trouble of including engine specs. Here they tell us at the 42M uses shaft propulsion and is able to hit speeds of 21 knots with an MTU 12V 2000 engine an option.
As for myself, I don’t even want to know how much this is going to end up costing someone. That's not to say I wouldn’t mind taking a trip on the 42M, even if only for a day.
So why should it be of any interest what sort of concepts they show off? Well, because this is the sort of crew that likes to show us ideas they can build. This very situation happened with their Manhattan lineup, which we’ll bring to your attention soon enough.
As for the 42M Ocean, the level of thoroughness in designing an interior, exterior, and even engine specs is at a level where we can surely expect to see this vessel in reality. To understand a bit more about what’s going on here, let’s dive a bit deeper.
The first noticeable trait we see when facing the Ocean is the classic white and black color scheme found amongst high-class vessels. A white hull and superstructure are balanced by the use of massive black windows lining the decks of the ship. These large windows also allow the interior areas of the yacht to be engulfed in natural light. This idea is further sustained by minimalist lighting features and fixtures found inside.
One attractive feature we find outside the ship is the large beach club at the rear. Here, a section of the boat unfolds out over the water and gives way to a deck large enough to house a few sun-seeking family members. We also find a garage for a tender, toys, and other watercraft you may want on your trip.
reserved for a number of purposes to be chosen upon commission. Yes, this area can be designated for a pool, but it can also be a tender garage with a sunbed on top or a jacuzzi with lounging areas all around, your pick.
If you do happen to choose to use this area for a tender garage, don’t worry, another forward-facing jacuzzi is found on the top deck, along with a bar meant to serve a few cold drinks. The rear of this deck offers a bit of space for whatever activity you have in mind. I think it’s perfect for a dance floor.
Inside the ship, the idea of tasteful simplicity really shines through. But what do I mean by tasteful simplicity? Well, have a look in the gallery if you haven't done so already. Wooden flooring is found in all major social areas helping keep other enclosures nice and dry. Bedrooms and more intimate spaces include carpet flooring.
However, one thing that usually happens when someone commissions such a vessel is that they choose to redesign the interior. This means that the furnishings we see in the rendering probably won’t stay that way. What we get to see is just Sunseeker’s own idea of a balanced ship.
I mentioned earlier that Sunseeker also went through the trouble of including engine specs. Here they tell us at the 42M uses shaft propulsion and is able to hit speeds of 21 knots with an MTU 12V 2000 engine an option.
As for myself, I don’t even want to know how much this is going to end up costing someone. That's not to say I wouldn’t mind taking a trip on the 42M, even if only for a day.