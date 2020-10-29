1978 Honda CB900 Bol d’Or Wears an Ominous Outfit

3 Mugen Will Have Your Honda Civic Hatchback Look the Business

This, ladies and gents, is moto craftsmanship at its finest! A few weeks ago, we examined Andy Megerle’s accomplishments on a breathtaking exploit that revolves around a 1974 Yamaha XS650 . To be fair, this guy’s projects are some of the sexiest one-man custom ventures you’ll ever encounter! Their stunning design language hosts an intricate display of classy elements that’ll have just about any moto-loving gearhead drooling.This time around, we’ll be diving in for a closer examination of a two-wheeled masterpiece commissioned by none other than Camber, a renowned German fashion brand. As to the donor, Megerle’s weapon of choice was a weary 1978 Honda CB900 Bol d’Or that could really do with a comprehensive makeover.Back in the day, the CB900 was a force to be reckoned with. It is brought to life by a vicious air-cooledinline-four colossus, with four Keihin carbs and a healthy displacement of 901cc. This nasty animal is perfectly capable of delivering up to 95 hp at 9,000 rpm, along with 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at around 8,000 rpm.Now, Megerle’s bespoke adventure began with a complete overhaul of CB900’s frame, accompanied by a few tweaks to its subframe and a new loop-style rear end. The modified subframe supports a handsome two-seater saddle and an integrated LED taillight kit, as well as a removable tail section.The following step consisted of sculpting a pair of curvy knee dents into the bike’s stock fuel tank. Speaking of the gas tank, it’s been finished in a gloss black base, joined by a subtle Camber pattern in the reshaped areas.A Motoscope gauge from Motogadget is nested inside an alloy housing, while the 901cc inline-four received an assortment of top-shelf components that’ll have it perform like a marvel. These include a set of fresh pistons, large velocity stacks and one glorious aftermarket four-into-one exhaust system from Vance and Hines. Lastly, the whole thing was rewired using state-of-the-art Motogadget modules.This, ladies and gents, is moto craftsmanship at its finest!