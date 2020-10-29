autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

1978 Honda CB900 Bol d’Or Wears an Ominous Outfit

29 Oct 2020, 15:21 UTC ·
Home > News > Custom Bikes
The bespoke works of two-wheeled art just keep on coming!
9 photos
Honda CB900 Bol d'OrHonda CB900 Bol d'OrHonda CB900 Bol d'OrHonda CB900 Bol d'OrHonda CB900 Bol d'OrHonda CB900 Bol d'OrHonda CB900 Bol d'OrHonda CB900 Bol d'Or
A few weeks ago, we examined Andy Megerle’s accomplishments on a breathtaking exploit that revolves around a 1974 Yamaha XS650. To be fair, this guy’s projects are some of the sexiest one-man custom ventures you’ll ever encounter! Their stunning design language hosts an intricate display of classy elements that’ll have just about any moto-loving gearhead drooling.

This time around, we’ll be diving in for a closer examination of a two-wheeled masterpiece commissioned by none other than Camber, a renowned German fashion brand. As to the donor, Megerle’s weapon of choice was a weary 1978 Honda CB900 Bol d’Or that could really do with a comprehensive makeover.

Back in the day, the CB900 was a force to be reckoned with. It is brought to life by a vicious air-cooled DOHC inline-four colossus, with four Keihin carbs and a healthy displacement of 901cc. This nasty animal is perfectly capable of delivering up to 95 hp at 9,000 rpm, along with 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at around 8,000 rpm.

Now, Megerle’s bespoke adventure began with a complete overhaul of CB900’s frame, accompanied by a few tweaks to its subframe and a new loop-style rear end. The modified subframe supports a handsome two-seater saddle and an integrated LED taillight kit, as well as a removable tail section.

The following step consisted of sculpting a pair of curvy knee dents into the bike’s stock fuel tank. Speaking of the gas tank, it’s been finished in a gloss black base, joined by a subtle Camber pattern in the reshaped areas.

A Motoscope gauge from Motogadget is nested inside an alloy housing, while the 901cc inline-four received an assortment of top-shelf components that’ll have it perform like a marvel. These include a set of fresh pistons, large velocity stacks and one glorious aftermarket four-into-one exhaust system from Vance and Hines. Lastly, the whole thing was rewired using state-of-the-art Motogadget modules.

This, ladies and gents, is moto craftsmanship at its finest!
Honda cb900 bol d'or custom andy megerle camber aftermarket
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day