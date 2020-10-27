Unique Rolls-Royce Wraith Features a Middle East View From Space on the Hood

When you’re more than a century old ultra-luxury automobile manufacturer that’s well accustomed to bespoke creations, one can assume that sooner or later inspiration will run dry. This is because Rolls-Royce has been delivering custom vehicles ever since its inception, and there are only so many variations possible on any given subject. But, no worries, where there’s a will, there’s also a method.
For example, when your run out of Earth inspiration it helps if you change your point of view to... the outer space. This is exactly what happened with the Rolls-Royce Abu Dhabi-commissioned “Wraith – Inspired By Earth” - though we imagine the folks over at the House of Luxury might never admit they actually needed a brainstorming session for this one.
Never mind our (crazy) assumptions because this luxurious coupe is indeed a sight to behold. The company explains that “inspiration for a bespoke Rolls-Royce can come from just about anywhere,” even “the entire Solar System, and our own planet as seen from space.”
This is because the linchpin of this creation proudly resides on that extra-long hood and it involves an “unique air-brushed artwork depicting the Middle East, as seen from space.” Exactly as you read it – above the engine resides an aerial view of an entire region of Earth, which required no less than 100 hours of work to become reality!
Of course, that’s not all – there's also a related hand-painted coachline that includes the Sun and the planets of the Solar System, while the theme continues inside with a special embroidery and a modified Starlight Headliner.
Not even the exterior color was chosen at random – the Royal Blue finish evokes the Earth’s water surface (which covers about 75% of our planet). The bird’s eye view (ahem, or better said – satellite view) of the Middle Eastern region is focused on the United Arab Emirates, but the panorama also depicts other renowned gems, such as the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Oman.
The custom coachline is manually painted in Emerald Green and features the Sun as well as its surrounding planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Meanwhile, the interior is more grounded, as it’s mostly inspired by the Earth’s surface.
Rolls-Royce opted for Moccasin leather seats (echoing the sandy deserts), Navy and Cobalto Blue details are reminiscent of rivers and lakes, and there are also Emerald Green touches or Arctic White “RR” letters. Again, the Middle East is featured on the Piano Milori dashboard, while in the rear there’s a spectacular embroidery depicting a scenic waterfall that was created using Photoflash technology.
