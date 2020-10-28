Custom Defender D110 Should Soon Visit The Palisades With Red Brembos and LS3

We have no idea if this Full Gloss Santorini Black E.C.D.-reworked Land Rover Defender D110 has decided to have an adventure on the Hudson River Palisades, but we feel the steep cliffs and stiff build have a few tough traits in common. Such as the legendary status of being a U.S. natural hallmark and worldwide automotive icon, for starters. But with E.C.D. there’s always more than meets the eye.
We don’t even know if the client specifically chose the “Project Palisades” name because he likes the most dramatic geologic feature in the vicinity of New York City, or because he likes the inherent toughness of the word palisade (a defensive structure made out of wooden stakes or trunks).
It doesn’t even matter given the stunning restomod work involved. The Kissimmee, Florida, company specialized in reinventing the old but still kicking Land Rover Defender (the original derived from the Land Rover Series, not the L663 modern reimagining) was asked to provide a decidedly understated image with this one.
Without looking closely, one could easily miss all the modern enhancements. But they’re there, and there’s an entire bunch of them. Naturally, it all starts with the Santorini Black in Full Gloss exterior color, which is nicely complimented by what looks like full LED lighting front and back, as well as a set of 18-inch Sawtooth Special Edition alloys.
And, before moving inside, there’s also one additional giveaway that we’re dealing with something different – the red Brembo brake calipers biting hard on the drilled rotors. Now, on to the cabin, where the driver is greeted by a Startech steering wheel and All American instrument gauges, as well as a Puma dashboard wrapped in Avion Storm Cloud.
We have a feeling the owner asked for all the best creature comforts, starting with the Continental road tires (“as big as possible for comfort,” according to the description), and going forward with the JL Audi sound system, Apple CarPlay-enabled infotainment system or the two-tone with diamond center stitches leather-wrapped seats (in 2+2+2 configuration).
Naturally, under the hood of this Custom D110 (this trim starts from $194,995) sits an American “monster” - a Corvette LS3 hooked up to an automatic transmission. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t provided any technical specifications and on their build page the model is featured with a different setup (Chevy LT1 V8, good for 450 hp).
