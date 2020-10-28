Custom Defender D110 Should Soon Visit The Palisades With Red Brembos and LS3

We have no idea if this Full Gloss Santorini Black E.C.D.-reworked Land Rover Defender D110 has decided to have an adventure on the Hudson River Palisades, but we feel the steep cliffs and stiff build have a few tough traits in common. Such as the legendary status of being a U.S. natural hallmark and worldwide automotive icon, for starters. But with E.C.D. there’s always more than meets the eye.

27 photos