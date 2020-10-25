2022 Honda Civic Rendered Based on Design Patents

Why the Petersen Automotive Museum Is "2020 Museum of the Year"

Revealed in September 2015 for the 2016 model year, the tenth generation of the Civic will be discontinued in a matter of months. The exterior design of the newcomer has already been leaked by a few design patents, and as you can tell from this pretty accurate rendering from Kolesa.ru , Honda took a lot of inspiration from the Accord. 23 photos



Honda



Don’t think for a moment that the six-speed manual is going away for good, though. The Civic Si – which isn’t available for 2021 – is going to return with a stick shift next year. The cool-looking Civic Coupe, however, has been discontinued for good.



You also have to remember that Honda is cutting costs wherever possible these days. In addition to leaving Formula 1 at the end of 2021 and restructuring the business all across the world, the Japanese automaker is pouring billions into electrification in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. As far as the Civic is concerned, hatchback production is going to switch from the UK to the U.S. over the costs associated with Brexit.



Moving on to the Type R, opinions are split between the 2.0-liter turbo with upgrades and e- AWD thanks to a rear-mounted electric motor. The hybrid drivetrain is rumored with 400 horsepower or thereabouts, but it has slim chances of happening.



