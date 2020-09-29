Battle Boredom on This Superyacht with Spas, Gyms, Gardens, Clubs and Helicopter

More on this:

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Leaked, Patent Images Show Accord Look

The potential design of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic hatchback has leaked online today. It's an evolution of the current design that feels familiar yet more mature. 7 photos



The overall proportions aren't wildly different, but this feels like a car designed for an older customer. The current Civic hatchback is like an affordable Type R, especially if you have the Sport trim with dual exhausts. However, this 2022 model is restrained.



From the front, the Civic is more Accord-like, thanks to headlights with a trapezoidal shape. The grille has a split design with the upper one being smaller, a bit like on the mid-size sedan. Judging from the pictures, Honda is getting rid of the fake air intakes, the chin spoiler, and the creases going down the sides of the car.



At the back, the bumper also loses its fake intakes while the taillights have a wrap-around design. Meanwhile, the spoiler no longer splits the glass area in two, which could mean better visibility. The look doesn't strike you a sporty hot hatch; it's more a small



The 2022 Civic could just be based on the old platform with changes meant to make it more practical or cheaper to make. Production of the next-gen model will be switched to North America after the Swindon factory in the UK closes next year.



