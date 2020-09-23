CarPlay Issues Plaguing More Honda Cars and It’s All Becoming a Huge Struggle

4 Acura NSX Type R to Debut with About 650 HP at the End of 2021

Apple's CarPlay is very often considered the more refined alternative to Android Auto, but of course, it's impossible for everything to be running flawlessly in the walled garden of the Cupertino-based tech giant.



For the time being, however, there’s not much the affected users can try to bring things back to normal, other than the typical workarounds that involve switching to new cables and resetting iPhones and head units completely. And if you own a Honda, there’s a good chance you know exactly what we mean, as the experience with CarPlay in a model manufactured by the Japanese company has left a lot to be desired lately.A few days ago, we told you that Honda cars are hit by a black screen issue on CarPlay after the iPhones powering the entire experience were updated to iOS 14. And while no fix for this problem has been found, it looks like the CarPlay struggle in Hondas is becoming more widespread, and once again the culprit appears to Apple’s latest software update.A discussion thread on reddit dissects the CarPlay problems on the Civic , with several users complaining that the app doesn’t even launch when first connecting their iPhones to the head unit.“Does anyone else often find that Apple CarPlay won’t work even after reboot and unplugging and plugging back in your phone? Sometimes I have to turn off the car lock it and wait a little and then restart the car and plug my phone back in in order for it to work,” someone asks.Other Honda owners explain that the whole thing isn’t new, and in fact, it affects many other models of the Japanese brand, including the Accord.The worse thing is that neither Honda nor Apple seem to be working on a fix, and according to car owners, dealers blame the iOS update for these problems, while support staff working for the iPhone maker indicate it’s all caused by a head unit software glitch.For the time being, however, there’s not much the affected users can try to bring things back to normal, other than the typical workarounds that involve switching to new cables and resetting iPhones and head units completely.