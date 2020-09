Honda Electric SUV Concept Previews "Future Mass-Production Model" for China

EV

Described as the automaker’s first electric vehicle for the Chinese market, the mass-production model based on the design study shown at Auto China 2020 raises more questions than it answers. For starters, Honda didn’t say a thing about the powertrain or the battery.Will it be rear-wheel drive like the smaller sibling? Will customers be treated with a dual-motor option? Is the range going to challenge that of the Hyundai Kona Electric? While we wait for answers to these questions, Honda is much obliged to confirm a few technicalities.The yet-to-be-named utility vehicle “will be equipped with omnidirectional ADAS,” translating to all the driver-assistance systems you would expect from a high-tech. “Next-generation Honda Sensing” is coming too, promising improved decision-making performance, recognition, and prediction. Because technology is very high up on the priorities list of an EV customer, the newcomer is going to feature an AI assistant and over-the-air updates.From a design standpoint, you can clearly tell that three doors are not going to happen in series-production specification. This fellow here is merely a preview of things to come, a concept whose sole purpose is to attract media attention and hype up prospective customers.Somewhat disappointingly, Honda did not publish any photographs of the interior. The lack of side mirrors is a clear indicator that virtual mirrors are planned for the production model, consisting of two video cameras and two monitors. Speaking of which, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the cockpit will take inspiration from the Honda e hatchback.The EV that spearheads the automaker’s electric agenda comes with five displays , occupying the entire width of the dashboard. This solution may not be elegant, but advancements in electric powertrains and autonomous driving technologies need to be considered as well.