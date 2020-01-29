1 Honda e Is a Game Changer With Bad Screens, Says First Review

Honda is currently hosting the European debut of its first bespoke electric car in Valencia, Spain. While the specs make the Honda e seem like an amateurish attempt, the reviews state the opposite. 13 photos EV right now, the



One of the first reviews we saw tells the story of a car that's as fun to drive as it looks. Honda chose to copy the styling of the original Civic hatchback, resulting in a refreshingly retro look, similar to the MINI. The car features MacPherson Strut independent suspension for each wheel, 50:50 weight distribution and low center of gravity.



It's also based on a bespoke platform with the EV engine at the back, unlike many of its rivals which were derived from regular FWD cars. There are two types of e-motor.



The basic model starts at €29,470 in Germany or £26,160 in the UK. It's equipped with a 136 hp motor that will get you to 100 km/h in 9 seconds. But there's a more powerful version too, with 154 hp and 315 Nm (232 lb-ft) that needs only 8.3 seconds for the standard sprint.



Both models use the same 35.5 kWh battery pack that's supposed to offer a real-world range of about 222 km (138 miles). That's probably the biggest criticism people will have with the Honda e, but it's not the only one.



The Civic and CR-V have some of the worst infotainment systems of any mainstream model. And sadly, the Honda e is filled with even more screens - 3 main ones and another two displays for the side-view cameras. That's right, you can't order the car with regular mirrors.



