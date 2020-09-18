Doug DeMuro Reviews Suki's Honda S2000 from "2 Fast 2 Furious"

5 Honda S2000 "Revival" Looks Sharp, Out for Porsche Blood

"This is the Honda S2000 and it's a little different from most of the cars I review. That's because it's bright pink," Doug DeMuro starts, in one of the most obvious statements ever. The car in question can be recognized immediately as Suki's Honda S2000 from the movie "2 Fast 2 Furious." 5 photos



DeMuro starts his static review with a walkaround and we immediately notice the car is in immaculate condition, better than 99% of the tuning projects out there. That's because it's not the example that performed crazy stunts, including a bridge jump,



That said, it's not perfect. The review finds that several panels have overspray from the rushed paint job, the neon lights are hot-glued in places and the seatbelts are missing. Also, all the upholstery is done using fluffy bath matt material. As we've mentioned several times in the past, this used to be Johnny Tran's car in the first movie.



Modifications also include a VeilSide Millennium body kit which is packing a lot of aggression. The 2-liter VTEC engine is fitted with a supercharger, a NOS kit, and a Paxton Novi 1000 Toucan Industries exhaust.



We feel like the graphics are what's holding this movie car back. We've become too used to detailed art printed and then wrapped, but this was done by hand (technically airbrush) by an American artist named Noah Elias.



As the main prop car, this pink S2000 needed to look good on screen. However, there were other units built for the stunts, including one that was remotely controlled. DeMuro tells the story of how the camera car for the bridge jump scene, a Dodge Durango, couldn't stop in time so it too made the jump.



