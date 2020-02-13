New Honda Jazz e:HEV Features EV Drive Mode

Revealed in October at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the fourth-generation Jazz is more than meets the eye. Honda has opted to equip the subcompact hatchback with a hybrid powertrain from the get-go, which emits 102 grams of CO2 per kilometer under the WLTP test cycle.
Read that again, then remember what’s going to happen in Europe in 2021. As a brief reminder, the fleet average for the Old Continent will improve to 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer, meaning that the Jazz e:HEV could do better unless Honda is fine paying some penalties.
Those emissions translate to 62.8 miles to the gallon in the United Kingdom. Elsewhere in Europe, make that 4.5 liters for every 100 kilometers driven on the combined cycle. These figures come courtesy of a 1.5-liter engine and two electric motors, a lithium-ion battery, and a fixed-gear transmission driving the front wheels. Zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 9.4 seconds, which is pretty good for a hybrid in the subcompact class.
As opposed to many other hybrids, Honda has engineered the powertrain to run in EV Drive in addition to Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive. When traveling at high speed on the motorway, the Jazz mostly uses the engine while the e-motors provide short bursts of assistance whenever needed. Torque is also noteworthy, rated at 253 Nm for effortless acceleration.
Because the hybrid system’s components are cleverly packaged, the trunk is much obliged to take 298 liters of luggage with the rear seats up. Folded down, cargo capacity improves to 1,203 liters. The fuel tank has been relocated beneath the front seats, enabling the fourth-generation Jazz to retain the Magic Seat system for the fold-flat/flip-up rear seats.
Like the Honda e, the Jazz e:HEV is a stepping stone towards the automaker’s target of electrifying 100 percent of the mainstream range of models in Europe by 2022. The newcomer is scheduled to arrive at dealerships this summer, and pricing information has yet to be published. Still, prepare to pony up about 18,000 euros for the entry-level specification.
