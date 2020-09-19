One-Off Honda VF500C Magna Prides Itself with Tasty Retro Livery

2 Acura NSX Type R to Debut with About 650 HP at the End of 2021

As of today, he lives in Cologne, Germany. Xiromeritis founded his very own workshop a few years ago, while his interests gradually shifted towards motorcycles. He shares the workspace with none other than JvB Moto’s Jens vom Brauck, a gifted aftermarket surgeon that’ll happily tackle just about any two-wheeled custom exploit.



For a clear demonstration of Nick’s abilities, we’ll be having a quick look at one of his spectacular undertakings. The project is based on



DOHC leviathan boasts a compression ratio of 11.0:1 and a respectable displacement of 498cc. Additionally, it has a glorious redline of 12,500 rpm.



At around 11,500 revs, this nasty animal is capable of delivering up to 68 bhp, along with a torque output of 32 pound-feet (43 Nm) at 10,500 rpm. The engine’s force travels to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables VF500C to reach a top speed of 122 mph (197 kph) and run the quarter mile in just 12.8 seconds.



Up front, the entire structure is supported by a set of air-assisted telescopic forks that allow 5.5 inches (140 mm) of travel. A single shock absorber handles suspension duties on the opposite end, permitting up to 4.53 inches (115 mm) of rear wheel travel. Stopping power is taken care of by twin 255 mm (10 inches) brake discs at the front, joined by a drum setup at the rear.







On the other end, he installed a pair of fully-adjustable shocks, VF750’s exhaust tips and a 17” wheel, as well as a



ANX Prototypes’ mastermind also equipped a healthy dose of custom goodness, such as the new tail section and aluminum front fairing. As a result of his surgical interventions, the VF500C experienced a whopping weight reduction of approximately 73 lbs (33 kg).



