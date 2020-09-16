Acura NSX Type R to Debut with About 650 HP at the End of 2021

Acura might have an exciting roster of cars coming up, but it hasn't forgotten about the NSX flagship. According to a recent report, they're finally willing to take the supercar to the next level by giving it the "Type R" treatment.
The NSX Type R has been rumored numerous times, but Honda always tried to put a damper on speculation. Now the Japanese website Best Car Web believes it has the inside track on this and other cars that are coming out in the next few years.
The NSX Type R is supposed to be ready by October 2021. It's a very specific date, and we've already seen NSX prototypes resuming testing in recent months, so this article doesn't need a giant pinch of salt.
According to the source, designers and engineers will try to apply the formula from the Civic Type R, which has proven successful all over the world. There's even a rendering, which we can't directly show, that applies large portions of carbon fiber to the existing design.
So expect the Type R supercar to look exotic, be lighter than before while also packing a bigger punch. The report says to expect a twin-turbo 3.5-liter making about 650 PS (641 hp), though electric motors are obviously helping. That's only about 70 hp more than the current model, which came out over four years ago.
But it doesn't stop there because the NSX Spider will also be developed and launches at the very end of 2021. It's been designed to compete with the Lexus LC, so it's not as much of a hardcore supercar.
The same report talks about two other cars which are important for U.S. buyers. There's a new Vezel scheduled to be revealed in March 2021. And that could point the way for the 2022 Honda HR-V, which is their super-cheap crossover. Also, the Odyssey is getting updates including a 2-liter turbo engine.
