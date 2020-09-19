Honda Cars Hit by Major CarPlay Bug After the Latest iPhone Update

Apple rolled out the iOS 14 software with much fanfare earlier this week, especially as it promises to bring improvements in many key areas.
And of course, CarPlay is one of the features getting some love in this update, including support for wallpapers and new app categories, like tools aimed at electric vehicles.
But on the other hand, while many rushed to install iOS to benefit from all these improvements, not everybody gets the same flawless experience.
As we reported not a long time ago, this iPhone update breaks down phone calls for some, routing the audio to the mobile device rather than the car’s speakers. Others report distorted sound on CarPlay when listening to music, and the iOS 14 update is once again believed to be the culprit.
And now it looks like a CarPlay glitch is plaguing the experience on Honda cars as well, albeit at the moment, the good news is that it doesn’t seem to be a widespread problem. On the other hand, the iOS 14 rollout has started only recently, so it remains to be seen if more Honda owners report similar problems after updating their iPhones.
More specifically, CarPlay just fails to launch in specific Honda cars after the update, and others say that while they end up with a black screen, everything seems to run correctly in the background, with music even sent to the speakers inside the vehicle.
“I have a 2019 HR-V and never had any issue previously. I changed settings in my car to forget my iPhone and the next time I plugged it in it asked for permission to run CarPlay, so it’s at least being recognized when I plug it in... but my phone just isn’t doing anything,” a Honda owner explains on reddit.
For the time being, the generic workarounds, like replacing the cable and things like that, don’t make any difference, and this happens for a good reason. This is exactly the same configuration that worked before the iOS 14 update, so there’s a chance the new OS is the culprit here.
Apple is expected to ship the very first update for iOS 14 in the coming weeks, so it remains to be seen if additional CarPlay fixes are included.
