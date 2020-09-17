How to Get Started with Apple CarPlay After Updating an iPhone to iOS 14

4 Top CarPlay Music Player Broken Down, No Fix in Sight

iOS 14 is now available for download for iPhone 6s and newer, and this time the CarPlay experience is receiving a massive update. 4 photos



If you previously used CarPlay on the same iPhone, simply plug in the device to the head unit and everything should run automatically. If not, you need to pair the two devices, so just connect your iPhone to the car – if wireless CarPlay is available, press and hold the voice button on your steering wheel to launch the configuration.



Then on the iPhone, tap your car’s name in Settings > General > CarPlay and that’s pretty much it.



After the update to iOS 14, CarPlay supports wallpapers too, and to configure a new background, you need to turn to the built-in settings screen. In other words, wallpapers can be configured right from CarPlay and not from your iPhone. Simply tap the image that you want to use as background and it’s instantly applied.



iOS 14 also comes with a series of new app categories, including EV charging and food ordering, but these must be installed on CarPlay before you can use them. Needless to say, developers themselves need to update their apps to support the in-car experience.



There are also other improvements coming to CarPlay users.



Beginning with this update, Apple Maps displays alerts for traffic lights and speed cameras on your route. Getting these notifications is obviously pretty simple, as you just need to use Apple Maps for navigation – as a matter of fact, Google Maps is also getting traffic light information on all supported platforms.



