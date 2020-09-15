Unreleased Alpine Firmware Update Substantially Improves CarPlay Experience

Alpine iLX-700 is one of the head units that brings CarPlay to older car models, and needless to say, given it was one rather affordable upgrade, lots of owners out there purchased this product in the last few years.
And while the ILX-700 is already several years old, Alpine has never been in a rush to provide customers with firmware updates, and this is why many are still stuck with an old software version.
Needless to say, the lack of firmware updates itself has caused several bugs to remain unfixed, including app crashes, sudden reboots, or generally slow performance that substantially affected the CarPlay experience.
But according to someone on reddit, Alpine has allegedly provided a link to an unreleased firmware update to one of the customers in the United Kingdom. The download link, which hasn’t been released just yet, was hosted on Dropbox, and installing this new firmware bumped the version number to 1698.
“I was stuck on 1300 firmware. And was shocked that they replied back with a Dropbox link telling me where I could download the latest version firmware they had for the unit as it had been discontinued. So after sticking it on a USB stick to update I'm now on 1698. Which is apparently the last firmware for the device and it's really much better,” the Alpine customer who reached out to Alpine UK explains in a post on reddit.
There are several warnings that need to be mentioned here. First of all, you’re obviously not recommended to install software updates hosted on third-party links, so unless Alpine specifically points you to the download, you’d better stay away from such files.
And then, there’s no guarantee this report is true, so just take with a pinch of salt for now. We reached out to Alpine for more information and see if we can be provided with an official download link for this unreleased software update. We’ll post a follow-up story should we hear back from the company.
Needless to say, the lack of firmware updates itself has caused several bugs to remain unfixed, including app crashes, sudden reboots, or generally slow performance that substantially affected the CarPlay experience.
But according to someone on reddit, Alpine has allegedly provided a link to an unreleased firmware update to one of the customers in the United Kingdom. The download link, which hasn’t been released just yet, was hosted on Dropbox, and installing this new firmware bumped the version number to 1698.
“I was stuck on 1300 firmware. And was shocked that they replied back with a Dropbox link telling me where I could download the latest version firmware they had for the unit as it had been discontinued. So after sticking it on a USB stick to update I'm now on 1698. Which is apparently the last firmware for the device and it's really much better,” the Alpine customer who reached out to Alpine UK explains in a post on reddit.
There are several warnings that need to be mentioned here. First of all, you’re obviously not recommended to install software updates hosted on third-party links, so unless Alpine specifically points you to the download, you’d better stay away from such files.
And then, there’s no guarantee this report is true, so just take with a pinch of salt for now. We reached out to Alpine for more information and see if we can be provided with an official download link for this unreleased software update. We’ll post a follow-up story should we hear back from the company.