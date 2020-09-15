Porsche 911 RSR to Race at Le Mans in Special Colors Honoring First Win

Back in 1970, drivers Richard Attwood and Hans Herrmann drove the Porsche 917 to the carmaker’s first-ever win at the famous Le Mans endurance race. It was only the first of 19 other wins to follow, and like all things in life, being the first will always make it special.
This weekend, the 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans finally kicks off in France, after being postponed from June. The race thus not only comes at a different time, but also in a far bleaker moment in history than we’re used to. Yet, as the world is beginning to come to terms with the seemingly never ending health crisis, we might as well enjoy the show.
Porsche is once again targeting a win at Le Mans. In the GTE-Pro class, two 911 RSRs will chase the top spot with drivers Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz behind the wheel of the No. 91 car, and Michael Christensen and Kévin Estre driving the No. 92.
This is the first time the latest incarnation of the 911 RSR is taking on the monumental challenge, and it will do so without having the opportunity to perform a pre-test, canceled by the organizers.
The two cars, belonging to the Porsche GT Team (the race will see a total of ten 911s on the starting grid, eight of them belonging to customer teams and raced in the GTE-Am class) will be wrapped in a special livery meant to honor the colors the 917 wore during its first win in the 1970 race.
No. 91 will boast the exact red-and-white paintwork of the 917, while No. 92 will boast black instead of red. Both cars will wear the 1970 lettering on the front lid and the roof.
Back in June, Le Mans organizers said the rescheduled race would be open to spectators who already had a ticket for the June event. Later in August, the decision was reversed, so the 2020 Le Mans will be held behind closed doors.
Porsche is once again targeting a win at Le Mans. In the GTE-Pro class, two 911 RSRs will chase the top spot with drivers Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz behind the wheel of the No. 91 car, and Michael Christensen and Kévin Estre driving the No. 92.
This is the first time the latest incarnation of the 911 RSR is taking on the monumental challenge, and it will do so without having the opportunity to perform a pre-test, canceled by the organizers.
The two cars, belonging to the Porsche GT Team (the race will see a total of ten 911s on the starting grid, eight of them belonging to customer teams and raced in the GTE-Am class) will be wrapped in a special livery meant to honor the colors the 917 wore during its first win in the 1970 race.
No. 91 will boast the exact red-and-white paintwork of the 917, while No. 92 will boast black instead of red. Both cars will wear the 1970 lettering on the front lid and the roof.
Back in June, Le Mans organizers said the rescheduled race would be open to spectators who already had a ticket for the June event. Later in August, the decision was reversed, so the 2020 Le Mans will be held behind closed doors.