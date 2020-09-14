Bizarre Waze Bug on CarPlay Causes Music to Use Only Some Speakers

The most recent version of Waze for iOS has become a huge fiasco for CarPlay users, and it’s all because of the bugs that the app has caused even when it isn’t running.
Earlier this month, it was discovered that Waze once again breaks down volume controls on CarPlay, with several users confirming that the app prevents them from adjusting the level of the music playing in their cars. Instead, only the navigation volume can be increased or decreased, and this happens no matter if Waze is running on CarPlay or not.
And now another strange bug has been discovered, as some users are complaining that only certain speakers in their cars are being used when listening to music.
The issue seems to be caused by the latest Waze update, and some say that simply toggling the sound on and off in the app brings things back to normal.
The problem was first reported by one of our readers last week, and now I’m seeing more reports that the music is routed to only some speakers in the car. However, as compared to the bug I detailed above, this new one only happens when Waze is actually running.
“I would plug in my iPhone to my car through Apple CarPlay, open Waze, then my music suddenly mutes on my left side (driver side) speakers of my car. The only way to fix this temporarily is to go to Waze Settings > Voice & sound > Sounds > and then switch from Off to On, then back to Off. The problem repeats itself next time I get in my car even though the Sounds switch is still on Off,” one user hitting the glitch explained on reddit.
While it's hard to figure out how Waze could interfere with the speaker settings since it's not allowed to access the head unit configuration, it'll be interesting to find out how many users are actually seeing this odd behavior, and if a pattern can be eventually determined.
The most recent Waze update for iOS is version 4.66, and it was published on August 19. There’s no word if a fix is on its way, but we should expect another update rather sooner than later.
And now another strange bug has been discovered, as some users are complaining that only certain speakers in their cars are being used when listening to music.
The issue seems to be caused by the latest Waze update, and some say that simply toggling the sound on and off in the app brings things back to normal.
The problem was first reported by one of our readers last week, and now I’m seeing more reports that the music is routed to only some speakers in the car. However, as compared to the bug I detailed above, this new one only happens when Waze is actually running.
“I would plug in my iPhone to my car through Apple CarPlay, open Waze, then my music suddenly mutes on my left side (driver side) speakers of my car. The only way to fix this temporarily is to go to Waze Settings > Voice & sound > Sounds > and then switch from Off to On, then back to Off. The problem repeats itself next time I get in my car even though the Sounds switch is still on Off,” one user hitting the glitch explained on reddit.
While it's hard to figure out how Waze could interfere with the speaker settings since it's not allowed to access the head unit configuration, it'll be interesting to find out how many users are actually seeing this odd behavior, and if a pattern can be eventually determined.
The most recent Waze update for iOS is version 4.66, and it was published on August 19. There’s no word if a fix is on its way, but we should expect another update rather sooner than later.