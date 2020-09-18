The Next Version of Waze for iPhone Will Include an Important Fix

New Google Maps Feature Will Let the App Connect to Cruise Control Systems

At that point, users found out that Waze, no matter if it was running on the screen or not, The most recent versions of Waze are eating up much more battery than they should , and while for some this isn’t necessarily a problem if the iPhone is connected to the car using a cable to power CarPlay, it’s quite a headache for those running the app on their smartphones or with wireless CarPlay.The good news is that the Waze team has developed a fix, and according to a message that the staff has recently sent to a user who reported the bug, the very next version would include it.In other words, once the new Waze update comes out, everything should return to normal, with no battery drain whatsoever.“I’m happy to tell you that the issue you have reported has already been fixed and should be running smoothly in our next version release. Please be sure to download the next version once it is available in the app store,” the message from the Waze Support Team reads The worst thing about this bug is that it caused the battery drain even when Waze wasn’t running.This shows that Waze can sometimes break down features that aren’t necessarily related to the app, and the audio issue that was discovered earlier this year on CarPlay is another confirmation in this regard.At that point, users found out that Waze, no matter if it was running on the screen or not, broke down audio controls in a vehicle where CarPlay was enabled, making it impossible to adjust the volume of the playing music. The Waze team fixed the issue with an emergency update, but similar bug reports have surfaced again in the last few weeks, this time with no patch in sight.