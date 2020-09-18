4 How to Get Started with Apple CarPlay After Updating an iPhone to iOS 14

After Android Auto, CarPlay Also Struggling with Phone Calls Due to New Update

As it typically happens with Apple products, there’s not much that these people can do, other than giving up on iOS 14 entirely and going back to iOS 13.7. Needless to say, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient workaround but it’s the only one that brings things back to normal for CarPlay users, at least until a patch is released by Apple. The Mountain View-based search giant was the first to announce the new Android 11 update, and as far as Android Auto users were concerned, the biggest change was the rollout of the wireless mode on all devices. In other words, Android Auto now works with any phone, no matter the brand.Shortly after updating their devices to Android 11 , some Android Auto users discovered that making phone calls from their cars is no longer working as expected, the sound was routed through their mobile devices and not to the speakers in the vehicle.And now it looks like Apple users are struggling with a similar problem on CarPlay after the iOS 14 update.Apple announced iOS 14 earlier this week with major improvements for CarPlay users, including support for wallpapers and new categories of apps, including tools aimed at EVs.But as it turns out, installing iOS 14 could actually cause more struggles when driving a car, as some CarPlay users are hitting a similar issue as those on Android Auto. More specifically, I’m seeing reports that whenever a phone call is started, the sound is just sent to the mobile device, despite CarPlay running on the head unit.For example, a 2017 Audi A4 owner explains on reddit that this started happening after the iOS 14 update, and I’m seeing other Audi drivers complaining of similar problems too.As it typically happens with Apple products, there’s not much that these people can do, other than giving up on iOS 14 entirely and going back to iOS 13.7. Needless to say, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient workaround but it’s the only one that brings things back to normal for CarPlay users, at least until a patch is released by Apple.