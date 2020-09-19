The Next Waze Update Will Bring Highly Anticipated Fixes for Android Auto Users

An Enduro Helmet Equipped with NFC and RECCO Can Save Your Unconscious Life

Waze and Google Maps are without a doubt the most popular choices when it comes to navigation apps, not only on Android but also on Android Auto. 6 photos



And the next version of Waze will without a doubt be good news for Android Auto users.



First and foremost, Google has already confirmed that



In the meantime, one workaround is to just check the location permissions on Android, as Waze needs to be configured to have full access in order to work properly. For some reason, setting Waze to access the location only when using the app is what breaks it down.



The latest beta build of Waze, however, provides us with an early look at more fixes coming to users.



For example,



There are also fixes for the login screen and the bottom panel UI, according to the beta release notes.



