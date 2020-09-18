Major Apple Maps Update Now Available for More Users, Big Feature Included

Apple wants Apple Maps to become a better rival to Google Maps, so the company rolled out a major update earlier this year that brought not only new map data but also new-generation capabilities, including features specifically aimed at drivers.
One of them was traffic light information that was displayed both on iPhones and CarPlay. At that point, the feature was only available in the United States, and Apple promised it would bring it to more countries as soon as possible.
While no specifics were provided initially, it looks like the new traffic light warnings are now going live in more countries in Europe, with users in the United Kingdom confirming the update has become available on their iPhones earlier this week.
Interestingly enough, some say that traffic light info is now displayed on their iPhone even though the new Apple Maps isn’t ready just yet, so there’s a chance that Apple has made this feature a priority for users on specific markets.
Worth knowing is that Apple Maps isn’t the only service that adds traffic light information. Google Maps has recently been updated with similar data, so it’s pretty clear that the competition here is getting fiercer.
The good news is that Apple is investing aggressively in Apple Maps, mostly as it hopes that more users would just stick with its service and no longer make the switch to Google Maps or Waze when driving.
In the United States, the Apple Maps usage is indeed higher, but as far as Europe is concerned, most people just switch to Google Maps and Waze because of the more accurate map data and the better coverage that Google’s applications provide.
This is something that Apple is trying to deal with as we speak, as the new Apple Maps is supposed to improve the accuracy in the largest markets outside the United States too.
