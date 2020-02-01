Update Your iPhone Right Now to Get Traffic Lights, Stop Signs in Apple CarPlay

Currently available in the United States exclusively but also supposed to go live in Europe later this year, the new Apple Maps experience includes additional polishing that drivers will certainly find useful.For example, when installing the new version of the app and connecting an iPhone to the car with Apple CarPlay, drivers will be provide with updated maps that include 3D buildings, technically making finding a specific destination much easier.Additionally, Apple has added traffic lights and stop signs, both of which are currently missing from Google Maps and Waze – at this point, Google Maps is considered the number one navigation app, but many drivers also use Waze to beat traffic jams. Waze is a Google-owned company but continues to be offered as a separate app.Apple Maps, on the other hand, has long been considered an underdog of the mapping services, so this latest update is supposed to position the app as a worthy Google Maps alternative.But as compared to Google Maps, which is available on both Android and iOS, the new Apple Maps experience is limited to the iPhone. Furthermore, it’s deeply integrated into CarPlay, whereas Google Maps can be used in both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.Most likely, it’s just a matter of time until Google releases a similar update for Google Maps or Waze, although it goes without saying that content like stop signs and traffic lights is likely to make drivers’ lives much easier, with many expected to stick with Apple Maps instead of Google Maps.If you live in the United States, you can get the new mapping experience by updating your iPhone to the latest version of the Apple Maps app. The rest of the world still has to a wait a few more months for the new app.