Apple Envisions a Smart Car Owners Can Control Using Just Their Voice

A new Apple patent describes a technology developed by the Cupertino-based tech giant that essentially converts a self-driving car into a smarter vehicle which can be controlled using voice commands.



It goes without saying this is just a patent for the time being, so it could take years before it reaches mass production. But what’s more important is how Apple plans to use it. Will it sell the system to other carmakers or use it on its own Apple car? This is something that’s definitely worth keeping an eye on in the coming years. Much like a Siri-powered vehicle, a car equipped with Apple’s new system would technically be able to drive to a specific destination after the owner uses a standard voice command like “Let’s go to [address].”The technology is called “Guidance of autonomous vehicles in destination vicinities using intent signal” and is detailed in a patent published on January 23.The more impressive part of the system, however, is its smart capabilities of determining the right destination based on more generic commands.Apple explains that the car’s owner can simply tell the navigation manager they want to have a cup of coffee, with the system itself to then look for the right place based on a series of criteria, like coffee shops that have been visited before, the distance to the destination, and coffee prices.Additionally, based on the voice command sent to the system, it can look for the right parking place, again by analyzing certain information, such as the destination where you’re heading. For instance, the patent details one scenario when you’d want to buy something heavy, with the system directing the car to a closer parking spot to make it more convenient for you to reach the vehicle when you return.“For example, if the individual states, ‘I’d like to buy some plants for my garden,’ in the vicinity of a large retail store, the navigation manager may determine that the vehicle should preferably be parked near an entrance marked ‘gardening’ or ‘gardening supplies,’” Apple explains.The company is also envisioning integration with its own devices, explaining that someone can point a smart device (most likely an iPhone) towards an available parking place, with the system to then instruct the car to park there.It goes without saying this is just a patent for the time being, so it could take years before it reaches mass production. But what’s more important is how Apple plans to use it. Will it sell the system to other carmakers or use it on its own Apple car? This is something that’s definitely worth keeping an eye on in the coming years.