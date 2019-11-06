Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Doubles as Tourbillon Watch and Massive Gold Bar

Why spend a thousand bucks on an iPhone 11 if you could shell out almost $100K for one? Why stop short? Why not dream big? Why not turn your phone into an actual timepiece that also doubles as a massive gold bar (with diamonds)?
If you’ve got money to spare and you’re not afraid of making bold statements, you could try making one with the Caviar iPhone 11 Pro, an iPhone 11 Pro tricked out by the world-famous Russian luxury jewelry brand that specializes in re-working (mostly) Apple devices. This is one of its latest creations and is part of the Discovery series.
Discovery is a tribute to the solar system, so you get phones and watches that include anything from actual soil from Mars, the Moon or meteorites, to precious gems and 18-carat gold. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max are the crown jewels: each with 3 versions (64 gb, 256 gb and 512 gb), they made of half a kilogram of actual gold, adorned with 137 diamonds and including a luxury clockwork mechanism on the back.
This version of the Apple phone is called Discovery Solarius, and is a nod to the Sun, from the use of 18-carat gold to the yellow diamonds that decorate it and the tourbillon watch. The entire design is meant to “symbolize the eternal life that Sun gives to our planet,” and it’s probably safe to assume it’s almost as blinding as the real thing.
Strange as it may sound, it’s not the gold or the diamonds that make this iPhone stand out. It’s the clockwork mechanism complicated with a refined tourbillon – quite a meta choice for a device that can already tell the time on its own. “[Its] endless rotations embody the inexhaustible life energy of the Sun,” Caviar says.
“Caviar designers thought that the flawless shine of gold won’t be enough to convey the magnificent shine of the Sun – for this, the body is encrusted with an unbelievable number of shining diamonds. Truly jewelry work of the highest level,” the makers add.
As with every Caviar release, these iPhones are limited edition, too. Only one for each version has been made, for a total of 6, with prices upwards of $92,000. Surely, you did not think this much bling would come cheap.
As of the time of writing, all 6 items have already found owners. Bummer.
