Don’t Update Your iPhone If You Use Apple CarPlay Behind the Wheel

While installing the newest software version is recommended because of security reasons, the update to iOS 13.3 is believed to be the culprit of a wide variety of issues experienced with CarPlay, including freezing, app crashes, and the interface becoming unresponsive.The first reports of issues with CarPlay surfaced shortly after iOS 13.3 shipped on December 10, 2019, and without an official fix, there’s basically no way to avoid them, other than not updating an iPhone to this latest software version.Apple’s walled garden makes third-party workarounds nearly impossible, so if you already updated an iPhone to iOS 13.3, your only option is to wait until a fix lands. Apple also blocks downgrades to iOS 13.2.3, so going back to a previous iOS version isn’t allowed either.By the looks of things, the latest iOS 13.3.1 beta 3 resolves the majority of issues, but an ETA as to when this build is supposed to reach the production channel isn’t yet available.The most common bug reported after the update to iOS 13.3 is CarPlay freezing all of a sudden, with the UI becoming responsive and tapping buttons no longer having any result. Others report that CarPlay turns to a black screen out of the blue, while for some the system just disconnects and reconnects every now and then.Until now, I’ve seen bug reports hitting a plethora of car brands, including Suzuki, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Range Rover. Both wired and wireless connections appear to be affected.Most issues with Apple’s CarPlay typically come down to the cable, as the Cupertino-based company only allows certified cables to be used for charging, data transfers, and car connections. However, users claim the problems still occur even with the original Apple cable that was included in the iPhone box.Several iPhone models seem to be impacted, including iPhone 11, iPhone XS, and even the older iPhone 8.