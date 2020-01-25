You Probably Didn’t Expect the iPhone 11 to Get Hot and Act Crazy While Driving

A Cybertrunk For Your Wrist: Cybertime Watch From Anicorn

A growing number of iPhone 11 owners complain of issues like overheating and the device acting crazy while it’s connected to a car with CarPlay running on the head unit. 10 photos



Here’s what happens in just a few words: after plugging in the iPhone 11 to activate CarPlay, the device starts experiencing performance issues like apps loading much slower than before, broken animations, and apps sometimes freezing.



In many cases, these performance struggles lead to overheating, which kind of explains why the iPhone becomes so slow – due to overheating, smartphones encounter performance issues and more significant battery drains, as an important part of the resources are used for cooling.



Such problems have been reported with both wired and wireless CarPlay, but for the time being, it’s not yet clear if a specific iOS update is what triggered this weird behavior. Many users believe there’s some sort of compatibility error with Google Maps, especially as iPhones end up lagging after launching this app.



While iPhone 11 accounts for a significant share of the devices impacted by this overheating issue, there are reports out there claiming that other models, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone XS, are getting so hot that holding them in hand becomes nearly impossible. These devices eventually display a temperature warning, some say.



“Google Maps got really sluggish as did the touch screen response for everything. When I went to restart the phone it was almost too hot to touch. A second time the temperature warning was on,” one user recently explained in a



reddit post, adding that he owns an iPhone 8 wirelessly running Apple CarPlay on a Toyota Camry.

Apple hasn't obviously acknowledged the issue, so it remains to be seen if the problem comes down to changes the company made in a certain iOS release or to a compatibility error with Google Maps. While details are rather scarce at this point, some say Google Maps is the one to blame, but I've seen people claiming that similar problems are also experienced when using other navigation apps, like Waze.