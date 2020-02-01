Ferrari F40 LM Brought Back to Life in Forza Livery, and It Looks Stunning

Forza might not necessarily be a new game, but it still impresses in terms of graphics and the level of details that some elements, such as the cars, come with.
Of course, while the pre-loaded car models already sport designs that look very real, custom liveries created by the community are often stunning, to say the least.
This is the case of this Ferrari F40 LM livery that was created by a Forza player, and a side by side comparison with the real model shows just how close the designer got to bringing back the original version.
While this livery has also been designed by other players in the past, there’s a good chance this is one of the most accurate, as it includes everything from the right paint job to the design of the wheels and the used decals.
Of course, there are differences that are mostly caused by the limited options available in Forza, such as the position of the side mirrors, but overall, the accuracy of this livery is something that you don’t find very often.
Ferrari F40 is an iconic model for the Italian manufacturer, as it was the last car that Enzo Ferrari himself approved. Only 400 units were originally supposed to be made, but Ferrari ended up building a little over 1,300 units.
Launched in 1987, the F40 was often described as a street-legal racing car. It, however, stepped into the racing world two years after its debut with the LM version. It used an eight-cylinder 2.9-liter engine offering more than 470 horsepower, which thanks to a series of other optimizations, such as the 1,100 kg weight, allowed the F40 to become the first production Ferrari that was able to reach more 320 km/h (200 mph).
