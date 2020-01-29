This Indestructible iPhone 11 Costs $5,000 and Looks Like a Tesla Cybertruck

The so-called “iPhone Cyberphone” is actually an iPhone 11 Pro that comes with a body made from titanium, instead of the aluminum and glass that Apple used on the standard model.But as compared to a typical iPhone, the Cyberphone is impossible to break or, at least, that’s what the Russian company claims.“The titanium body of the smartphone is protected all round from any outer mechanical impact: the back cover, sides and even the screen are hidden under metal plates. At that, the total protection of the body does not violate, but even enhances the smartphone’s functionality: now, if you wish to use your favorite apps with comfort or have video calls, the folding titanium screen protection is transformed into a comfortable holder,” Caviar explains.Besides the price, there are two things that catch everyone’s attention.First of all, the device is inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck, as the Russian brand says it specifically focused on the “geometry of lines, simplicity of forms, and versatility of materials.”Leaving aside the poetic comments, the second part might actually tickle your senses if you’re the tech-savvy kind of person. The folding titanium case allows for various uses, as it can also play the role of a kickstand if you just want to watch a movie on an iPhone.Caviar says the titanium body makes this iPhone indestructible, and given how easy it is to break an iPhone 11 into pieces, there’s no doubt this is a welcome upgrade for every buyer.The Russian firm claims you need to reach out to them for pricing information, but it’s believed the iPhone Cyberphone can be yours for a little over $5,000 ($5,250 to be more precise). Only 99 units will be made and pre-orders are available today. You can purchase either the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and both versions are offered with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage.