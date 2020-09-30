2022 Honda Civic Sedan Design Patents Reveal Evolutionary Styling Inside and Out

3 2022 Honda Civic Rendered With Insight Cues, Coupe Body Style May Not Return

As you’re well aware, Honda is already testing the next Civic Type R. Some say it’s even going to feature hybrid AWD and 400 horsepower , but until anything official comes our way, a design patent has taken the veils off the all-new sedan. 17 photos



Up front, the Civic borrows a lot from the mid-size Accord but still feels like it’s own thing. The rear end isn’t that great, though, because the taillights are so generic that you would mistake this car for a Hyundai if it weren’t for the Honda logo on the trunk. As for the profile, the chrome trim on the upper part of the windows and the C-pillar design give the compact sedan a genuinely sleek appearance.



The length of the front and rear doors also means that getting in and out of the Civic will be easy for adults and the elderly alike. You can also notice that the side mirrors are affixed to the front doors instead of the triangular thingy of the A-pillars. These being said, let’s take a look at the interior of the new sedan.



A three-/four-spoke steering wheel opens the list of changes, along with a dashboard that doesn’t include the instrument cluster, infotainment system, air conditioning, and heater. It remains to be seen if Honda will offer a digital instrument cluster option as Audi and Volkswagen do, but still, we can clearly tell that the air vents have been redesigned to make the dashboard more linear.



