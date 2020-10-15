2021 Honda Civic Sedan Loses Manual Transmission, It’s $250 More Expensive

Volkswagen ID.5 "Coupe" Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Stocky Model Y

2021 is the final year for the 10th generation of the Civic. Honda is gearing up for a ground-up redesign , and this fellow here offers a taste of things to come by losing the six-speed manual from the U.S. lineup. 13 photos



Just like the Accord, the Civic is an auto-only affair for the 2021 model year. There’s no torque-converter transmission available, but a CVT connected to either a 2.0-liter VTEC or a more powerful and torquier 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo. The most efficient engine is the latter in EX and EX-L specification, returning 36 miles to the gallon (6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle.



As the headline implies, pricing is also going up for all trim levels. The LX with the free-breathing engine and continuously variable transmission retails at $22,005 including $995 for the destination charge, and at the other end of the spectrum, we have the Touring with the four-pot turbo at $29,055.



Honda couldn’t make a case for the Si this year, the coupe is also gone, and the sedan “carries forward features and technology from the previous year.” The coupe isn’t expected to return for 2022 either, and speaking of the 11th generation, have you heard that hatchback production is moving stateside?



Because of Brexit and a business plan focused on more efficient production operations, the Japanese automaker decided to



This generation of the Civic is going out with a bang, though. The Type R "Limited Edition" is coming to America with a retail price of $43,995 excluding freight, and only 600 units are allocated for this market.

