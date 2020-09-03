The First Gold-Plated Porsche in the World Is Visualis’ 22-Carat Boxster

2021 Honda Civic Type R “Limited Edition” Pricing Announced, It’s Not Cheap

It’s hard to think of a better hot hatchback than the Civic Type R for the 2021 model year, but Honda did get carried away with the “Limited Edition” option. As opposed to $37,495 excluding destination charge for the bone-stock model, the go-faster package retails at $43,995 in the United States. 11 photos



The question is, what does $6,500 get you over the Civic Type R that we already know and love despite one too many fake air vents? The list of goodies kicks off with Phoenix Yellow paint and gloss-black for the mirrors and roof.



Honda has also worked its magic on the electrically assisted power steering, which is why the Type R Limited Edition is the fastest front-wheel-drive production vehicle at the



Under the hood, the rarer and more expensive specification of the hot hatchback doesn’t feature any differences over the $37,495 base model. Customers are treated to the same 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque as before, channeled to the front axle by a six-speed manual transmission.



