2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Looks Softer, More Grown Up in This Rendering

Based on patent images from IP Australia and spy shots of pre-production prototypes, the Civic Hatchback for the 2022 model year has been digitally imagined with the help of Photoshop. Pixel wizard Kleber Silva has high hopes for the exterior design of the 11th generation, and knowing Honda, the real deal won't disappoint.
The “wing” signature design up front is complemented by chrome and black plastic, the headlights and fog lights are beautifully simple, and the two-tone alloy wheels add a bit of spice to the five-door hatchback. Two of the biggest changes over the outgoing model are the door-mounted mirrors and the C-pillars that will be shared with the sedan.
At the back, Silva ignored the generic design of the patent images for a sportier appearance that includes a dual exhaust system with center pipes, a roof spoiler, and black inserts for the rear bumper. It’s easy to imagine the Civic Si with these add-ons, but lest we forget, the Sport Injected isn’t available as a hatchback. Word has it the coupe isn't going to return at all, most likely because it accounts for 6 percent of Civic sales in the U.S.
Softer and less angular than the current generation, the hatchback will be shown in the spring of 2021 with one or two engine options at most. It remains to be seen if the entry-level LX will still feature the 2.0-liter aspirated four-cylinder motor with 158 horsepower, but higher than that, a four-pot with 1.5 liters and forced induction will produce 174 HP or more.
The Sport Injected should rely on the VTEC Turbo as well, along with a six-speed manual transmission and a helical limited-slip differential. As for the Civic Type R – which may be produced in Indiana alongside lesser versions of the hatchback – there are two possibilities.
Japanese motoring publications advocate for hybridization even though it would be too expensive to implement, which is why the more sensible guesstimate is the 2.0-liter turbo we know and love. More boost pressure or a bigger turbocharger should be enough of an improvement, don't you think?
