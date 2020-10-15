Ford F-Series, Honda Civic Top America's Most Stolen Vehicles List

Some vehicles are more attractive to thieves than others, and according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the ones they prefer are the full-size Ford pickup and the compact-sized Honda Civic. The NICB also highlights that the most stolen model year is 2018 with 47,859 thefts across the United States in 2019.
The most frequent model years for the F-Series and Civic are 2006 and 2000 according to the “Hot Wheels” report based on data from the National Crime Information Center. Following the body-on-frame workhorse and Japanese passenger car, thieves also like the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Toyota Corolla, Dodge and Ram full-size truck series, and GMC Sierra.
Only one sport utility vehicle made the top ten. No fewer than 10,094 thefts of the Honda CR-V were reported in 2019, and the most popular year of them all is 2001. The National Insurance Crime Bureau has four recommendations to make to car owners and lessees to prevent vehicle thefts, starting with “common sense.”
It’s common sense not to leave the key in the ignition when exiting the car, and the same can be said about locking the doors and closing the windows. Parking in a well-lit area is a good idea as well, especially if a CCTV camera is present in the area.
NICB recommends a warning device as the second layer of protection against thieves, and this category includes pretty much everything from audible alarms to steering column collars, wheel locks, brake locks, VIN etching, and identification markers on the car. An immobilizing device such as a fuse cut-off or an ignition disabler should be on your list of priorities if thefts are common in your neighborhood.
Last, but certainly not least, do consider a tracking device. By combining GPS and wireless technologies, a tracker allows the owner to monitor the vehicle remotely at all times. High-quality modern trackers also send an alert to the owner’s phone when the vehicle is moved without their consent, and knowing the location in real time makes it easier for the police to apprehend the baddies and the car to be retrieved.
