2022 Honda Civic Si Rendering Shows HDMI Exhaust

1 This 2023 Honda Civic Type R Rendering Is Based on Spy Photos, Patent Images

The Type R is the sweetheart of the Civic lineup, but the title of unsung hero goes to the Si. Introduced in Japan in 1984 with 118 horsepower on deck from a 1.6-liter engine, the Sport Injected also happens to predate the Type R by eight years. 7 photos



“Accelerated smarts” and “absurd fun” is how the Japanese automaker describes the nameplate that bridges the gap between the standard Civic and the Type R, and that’s not an exaggeration. It’s hard to think of a more practical sports compact at $25,200 excluding destination charge, let alone a car as reliable as a Honda with five years or 60,000 miles of warranty for the powertrain. Be that as it may, did you know that the Si has been dropped for the 2021 model year from the lineup?



The Sport Injected will return for 2022, though, but the coupe won’t because it accounts for 6 percent of all Civics sold in the United States. Imagined as a sedan by pixel artist



Output figures and performance numbers are still a mystery at the present moment, and the same can be said about the rest of the lineup. Details on the Civic XI are so murky that Japanese motoring media expects the Civic Type R to go hybrid with e- AWD and 400 HP despite the downsides to this setup in terms of complexity and production costs.



If everything goes according to plan, then Civic Si production should continue at Honda of Canada where the CR-V and four-cylinder engines are also made. The hatchback, on the other hand, will be produced in Indiana rather than Swindon in the UK because that assembly plant will be shuttered in 2021.