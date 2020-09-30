Honda Details 2020 Civic Type R European Hot Hatchback

Even though 2021 models are already on sale stateside, the peeps at Honda have recently detailed the Civic Type R for 2020 in Europe. The big news is the Limited Edition, “the purest” version to date according to the Japanese company.
But first, let’s talk about another new arrival. Sport Line is how it’s called, and the reason it exists is “to appeal to customers who want a stealthier look from their performance hatchback.” There is nothing wrong with a visual makeover consisting of a low-deck rear spoiler instead of the high-level wing and a black interior, but then again, driving-centric customers tend to prefer substance over style.
The Limited Edition – which could use a more appealing name if you ask me – will number 100 units for the European market. 20-inch forged BBS alloys open the list of upgrades, along with Michelin Cup 2 super-sticky rubber, optimizations to the Adaptive Damper System, and an exclusive exterior color. Sunlight Yellow is how it’s called, and Honda won’t sell it even as an option on lower trim levels.
“A unique proposition in the performance hatchback segment,” the Limited Edition is available as a 2021 model in the United States for the princely price of $43,995. To put it bluntly, it costs more than a V8-engined pony or muscle car.
Lower down the spectrum, the GT and Sport Line are treated to a new color in the guise of Racing Blue. As far as the hardware is concerned, the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo doesn’t differ much from the previous model year. 320 PS and 400 Nm (316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet) are the ratings for the Old Continent.
The GT and Sport Line feature Active Sound Control, a system designed “to enhance the driving experience even further” according to Honda. As you know from the EcoBoost-engined Mustang, the ASC amounts to fake engine noise pumped into the cabin. Thankfully, though, you can physically disable the connection behind the glovebox if you so wish.
