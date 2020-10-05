Honda’s All-New Civic Sedan Rendered, 2022 Model Looks Grown Up

Care to guess how many Civics were sold in the United States last year? 325,650 units translate to 9th place overall, making it the second best-selling Honda nameplate in this part of the world after the CR-V crossover utility vehicle.
Introduced in 2015 as a 2016 model, the tenth generation of the Civic will leave us next year in favor of a more mature-looking car. Spied time and again, the newcomer returns to our focus thanks to a design study from Kleber Silva.
The pixel artist appears to have taken influence from camouflaged prototypes of the four-door sedan along with styling cues from the outgoing Civic and the hybrid-only Insight. Longer and sleeker than the previous generation, the all-new model also features door-mounted side mirrors and more legroom out in the back.
It’s not known if the current platform will soldier on with minimal modifications or if Honda is going for all-new underpinnings, but nevertheless, it’s easy to tell that the Civic has been brought closer to the Accord in terms of looks and practicality. As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, don’t expect any serious changes under the hood because the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo is pretty adequate as is.
European customers may also be treated to a 1.0-liter version of that engine with three cylinders instead of four, and as ever, the Type R is likely to feature the 2.0-liter powerplant from the outgoing hot hatchback. Hearsay suggests hybrid e-AWD for some reason or another, but no confirmation has been offered in this regard.
It’s important to highlight that all diesel cars from Honda’s lineup will be phased out by 2021 as the Japanese automaker moves to electrifying just about everything by 2025. Obviously enough, one of the reasons for this dramatic change of attitude is the 2021 fleet average target of 95 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometers.
Honda has also given up on its Formula 1 program in order to focus on electrification, deciding to exit the series at the end of the 2021 season. The shock announcement was joined by a rather curious statement about “a once-in-one-hundred-years period of great transformation.” One way or another, the Japanese automaker from Minato City is striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
