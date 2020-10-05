Modernized Lamborghini Miura Is Carbon-Clad Sacrilege

It wasn’t the first mid-engined car, but it did pave the way for the genre we call supercar. The Miura is how Lamborghini told Ferrari to shove it, and only 764 examples were ever produced from 1966 to 1973 with a transversely-mounted V12.
Penned by designer extraordinaire Marcello Gandini during his tenure at Bertone, the Miura is a blue-chip collectible in any specification and condition thanks to its rarity and significance for the automotive industry. Because of these reasons in particular, don’t expect to see any restomod or small-block V8 swap anytime soon.
This kind of sacrilege doesn’t apply in the virtual world, which is why a “self-taught 3D artist” imagined the Miura with modern styling that will polarize opinion. Yes, the original is a bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful design but it’s obsolete in other areas such as straight-line performance. This explains the carbon-fiber body panels, aerodynamic trickery up front, as well as the diffuser out back.
Anderson Tomazoni has also worked his magic in terms of exterior lighting, and the oversized wheels are complemented by super-sticky Pirelli rubber shoes in addition to larger rotors and calipers for the braking system. The rear end blends retro looks with Y-shaped LED taillights and a pair of center-exit pipes for the exhaust system.
The “Carbonio” has also been treated to very small side mirrors, matte-black paintwork, and yellow gauges that complement the all-black interior. Zooming in on the instrument cluster reveals a 10,000-rpm tachometer, which is a kind reminder of the Giotto Bizzarini-developed V12 engine that Lamborghini used from the very beginning of the Italian automaker right until the final example of the Murcielago.
Excluding the limited-edition SVJ and P400 Jota, the most powerful incarnation of the Miura is called P400 SV. Only 150 units were built in this specification, cranking out 380 horsepower (385 PS) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque from 3.9 liters of displacement and four three-barrel carbs.
This kind of sacrilege doesn’t apply in the virtual world, which is why a “self-taught 3D artist” imagined the Miura with modern styling that will polarize opinion. Yes, the original is a bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful design but it’s obsolete in other areas such as straight-line performance. This explains the carbon-fiber body panels, aerodynamic trickery up front, as well as the diffuser out back.
Anderson Tomazoni has also worked his magic in terms of exterior lighting, and the oversized wheels are complemented by super-sticky Pirelli rubber shoes in addition to larger rotors and calipers for the braking system. The rear end blends retro looks with Y-shaped LED taillights and a pair of center-exit pipes for the exhaust system.
The “Carbonio” has also been treated to very small side mirrors, matte-black paintwork, and yellow gauges that complement the all-black interior. Zooming in on the instrument cluster reveals a 10,000-rpm tachometer, which is a kind reminder of the Giotto Bizzarini-developed V12 engine that Lamborghini used from the very beginning of the Italian automaker right until the final example of the Murcielago.
Excluding the limited-edition SVJ and P400 Jota, the most powerful incarnation of the Miura is called P400 SV. Only 150 units were built in this specification, cranking out 380 horsepower (385 PS) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque from 3.9 liters of displacement and four three-barrel carbs.