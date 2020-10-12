1 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Looks Softer, More Grown Up in This Rendering

2021 Honda Accord Gets Subtle Design Tweaks, Updated Engine Management Software

Unveiled for the 2018 model year, the tenth generation of the Accord has been improved for 2021 inside and out. These upgrades come at a cost, though, namely $24,770 as opposed to $24,270 excluding freight. 23 photos



New wheel designs and a new color for the exterior – Sonic Gray Pearl – sum up the exterior changes. Moving on to the interior, Honda has leveled up the touchscreen infotainment system from 7.0 to 8.0 inches. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard across the range while higher trims (EX-L, Touring, and EX and above for the Hybrid) get wireless pairing.



The front USB ports have been moved to the front of the center console, and plusher specifications of



Honda makes a case for “more linear and responsive throttle control” for the four-cylinder turbo engines thanks to different software for the ECU . The entry-level motor also boasts quicker engine start-up for the Idle Stop system, but output ratings remain similar to the pre-facelift model. To the point, look forward to 192 and 252 horsepower from 1.5 and 2.0 liters of displacement.



Even the braking system has been fine-tuned for smoother engagement, and the emphasis was put on stop-and-go traffic and parking situations. As ever, a hybrid option is available with the highest output in the segment and a fuel economy of 48 mpg (4.9 liters per 100 kilometers) if you drive it gingerly.



“The new Honda Accord Hybrid is really the Accord to buy, offering customers more of everything they like about Accord - more power, refinement, and excellent fuel economy ratings,” declared Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. Those interested in the eco-friendly drivetrain will have to pony up $26,370 for the most basic spec.



Regardless of trim level, Honda has widened and restyled the grille to achieve a more sophisticated look that bears resemblance to the eleventh-gen Civic . Sport and higher grades feature LED headlights with longer and wider down-the-road illumination, and the fog lights are slightly different as well.New wheel designs and a new color for the exterior – Sonic Gray Pearl – sum up the exterior changes. Moving on to the interior, Honda has leveled up the touchscreen infotainment system from 7.0 to 8.0 inches. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard across the range while higher trims (EX-L, Touring, and EX and above for the Hybrid) get wireless pairing.The front USB ports have been moved to the front of the center console, and plusher specifications of the Accord include a pair of 2.5-volt USB ports for the rear passengers. As far as safety features are concerned, every 2021 Accord for the U.S. market is treated to the Rear Seat Reminder system.Honda makes a case for “more linear and responsive throttle control” for the four-cylinder turbo engines thanks to different software for the. The entry-level motor also boasts quicker engine start-up for the Idle Stop system, but output ratings remain similar to the pre-facelift model. To the point, look forward to 192 and 252 horsepower from 1.5 and 2.0 liters of displacement.Even the braking system has been fine-tuned for smoother engagement, and the emphasis was put on stop-and-go traffic and parking situations. As ever, a hybrid option is available with the highest output in the segment and a fuel economy of 48 mpg (4.9 liters per 100 kilometers) if you drive it gingerly.“The new Honda Accord Hybrid is really the Accord to buy, offering customers more of everything they like about Accord - more power, refinement, and excellent fuel economy ratings,” declared Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. Those interested in the eco-friendly drivetrain will have to pony up $26,370 for the most basic spec.

load press release