Ford Focus ST Gains a Monstrous Power Bump from Mountune

When it comes to the Blue Oval’s hot hatches, the range-topping Focus RS tends to completely outshine its ST counterpart. I mean, if we compare their power output figures, this state of affairs comes across as no surprise. Let’s dive in for a closer examination of these mid-sized machines, shall we?
The ST variant is put in motion by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four powerplant that’ll gladly deliver up to 252 hp at 5,500 rpm, while a solid torque output of 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) will be accomplished at around 2,500 revs. This force is fed to a front-wheel-drive by means of a six-speed manual gearbox.
Ford’s hatchback crawls on a set of 18-inch aluminum wheels that wear disc brakes and ABS on all four sides. While this may not exactly be what you’d call impressive or outstanding, the Focus ST will certainly do the trick. However, it’s the RS model that really starts to spice things up.
As a result, this whole shebang allows the RS to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than 4.7 seconds. Additionally, top speed is generously rated at 165 mph (266 kph). The entire structure rolls on Y-spoked 19-inch forged alloy hoops that manage to look the part. This hot hatch weighs just 3,434 lbs (1,558 kg) dry and its wheelbase measures 104.2 inches (2,646 mm).
All things considered, it goes without saying the Focus RS would absolutely demolish its ST sibling in terms of performance. Nonetheless, the Brits over at Mountune seem to have a solution for those looking to inject a healthy dose of additional oomph into their undistinguished ST.
To be quite frank, these aftermarket wizards are no strangers to the fascinating realm of custom autos. In the past, we explored an array of performance enhancement modules developed under Mountune’s roof, such as a seventh-gen VW Golf GTI with some serious power on tap and a monstrous tuning kit for the Focus RS, dubbed m520 MRX.
ST-based pizzazz, the package was named m330. It’ll have the engine’s output figures dialed to 325 ponies and no less than 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of vicious twisting force at optimal rpm. Ultimately, this mechanical wizardry leads to a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration time of just 5.2 seconds, which isn’t too bad at all, if you ask me.
In case all that goodness didn’t already sound juicy enough, you might be delighted to learn that the m330 unit is priced at a mere £589 ($768 as per current exchange rates). Honestly, the price tag makes Mountune’s magic twice as appealing!
Besides the m330 module, the British tuner also offers aftermarket brake discs and pads, as well as custom 19-inch wheels and a pair of side decals that bring about a sportier aesthetic.
Long story short, their inventory is the go-to place for those of you looking to take your Focus ST to the next level.
The ST variant is put in motion by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four powerplant that’ll gladly deliver up to 252 hp at 5,500 rpm, while a solid torque output of 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) will be accomplished at around 2,500 revs. This force is fed to a front-wheel-drive by means of a six-speed manual gearbox.
Ford’s hatchback crawls on a set of 18-inch aluminum wheels that wear disc brakes and ABS on all four sides. While this may not exactly be what you’d call impressive or outstanding, the Focus ST will certainly do the trick. However, it’s the RS model that really starts to spice things up.
As a result, this whole shebang allows the RS to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in no more than 4.7 seconds. Additionally, top speed is generously rated at 165 mph (266 kph). The entire structure rolls on Y-spoked 19-inch forged alloy hoops that manage to look the part. This hot hatch weighs just 3,434 lbs (1,558 kg) dry and its wheelbase measures 104.2 inches (2,646 mm).
All things considered, it goes without saying the Focus RS would absolutely demolish its ST sibling in terms of performance. Nonetheless, the Brits over at Mountune seem to have a solution for those looking to inject a healthy dose of additional oomph into their undistinguished ST.
To be quite frank, these aftermarket wizards are no strangers to the fascinating realm of custom autos. In the past, we explored an array of performance enhancement modules developed under Mountune’s roof, such as a seventh-gen VW Golf GTI with some serious power on tap and a monstrous tuning kit for the Focus RS, dubbed m520 MRX.
ST-based pizzazz, the package was named m330. It’ll have the engine’s output figures dialed to 325 ponies and no less than 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of vicious twisting force at optimal rpm. Ultimately, this mechanical wizardry leads to a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration time of just 5.2 seconds, which isn’t too bad at all, if you ask me.
In case all that goodness didn’t already sound juicy enough, you might be delighted to learn that the m330 unit is priced at a mere £589 ($768 as per current exchange rates). Honestly, the price tag makes Mountune’s magic twice as appealing!
Besides the m330 module, the British tuner also offers aftermarket brake discs and pads, as well as custom 19-inch wheels and a pair of side decals that bring about a sportier aesthetic.
Long story short, their inventory is the go-to place for those of you looking to take your Focus ST to the next level.