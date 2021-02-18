Did This 985-Mile Honda S2000 CR Just Become The Most Expensive Stock S2K Ever?

The year was 2010, I was still in college, and I was already hooked on Japanese sports cars. Doing some research, I managed to come across a Nissan Skyline R33 GTS-T that was up for sale for just $3,500. This was a fully functional, clean title, completely stock vehicle. I told myself that I would probably get one later on in life, and ever since, prices for Japanese vehicles like this one have soared.

76 photos