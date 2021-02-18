Did This 985-Mile Honda S2000 CR Just Become The Most Expensive Stock S2K Ever?

The year was 2010, I was still in college, and I was already hooked on Japanese sports cars. Doing some research, I managed to come across a Nissan Skyline R33 GTS-T that was up for sale for just $3,500. This was a fully functional, clean title, completely stock vehicle. I told myself that I would probably get one later on in life, and ever since, prices for Japanese vehicles like this one have soared.
If you've been looking at Japanese sports cars online over the past decade, you've definitely noticed the trend yourself. When I got my FC RX-7 back in 2018, I was set on getting a car with RWD and developed by Japanese engineers. Naturally, the S2000 came to mind, especially given a previous shotgun experience I had in a turbocharged one many years before. I do recall being able to buy a used S2000 for around $7,000 at one point.
But in 2018, I wasn't able to find any S2000s on sale for under $15,000. And it seems like the only way prices for these cars are going is up, especially if we're looking at the special edition CR version. While the S2000 was produced between 1999 and 2009, the CR version, which is short for Club Racer, was only built between 2008 and 2009. It effectively marked the end of an era for this marvel of Japanese engineering.
With this being a special edition, there were loads of upgrades featured, such as a lower ratio steering rack, a new exhaust system, a tuned suspension, a large spoiler, and less weight on the car, just to name a few. While Honda expected fewer than 2,000 units to be sold, it ended up building just 699 of these. To put things in perspective, albeit in a slightly weird comparison, Ferrari built 799 F12 TDFs.
Honda S2000 CR for sale on Bring a Trailer several days ago, back when the highest bid was just $46,250. CR models have gone for more than that in the past, and last year everyone got riled up when a yellow one sold for $80,000. Naturally, I expected this California-based black model to sell for at least the same amount, considering the low mileage and pristine look.
By the time this bid was in place, some people were already starting to predict the outcome and one user even said: "I think it’s very safe to say that we’re going to see a record price set for a Honda S2000 CR by the time the dust settles on this auction. Woah…" It wasn't long until someone offered to pay $50,000 for the car, and he jokingly stated that "I just want to bask in the glory of being high bidder for maybe an hour or two… lol!"
It was starting to become obvious at this point that the seller was going to get a good deal out of his beloved vehicle, which he referred to as "being a therapy for him to drive and get away from wife and four kids for one hour a week". The next day the bid had already jumped up to $70,000, and it didn't show signs of stopping there. On February 16, the bid was already at the same level as with the yellow CR that was sold last year.
Yesterday, on February 17, the results were in, and the car sold for a whopping $112,111. We've done a bit of digging, and this does seem to be the most expensive, unmodified Honda S2000 ever sold, but do let us know if you've found one that sold for more. To put things in perspective, these retailed for under $40,000 back in the day, which means their value has nearly tripled in just over 10 years. For the same amount, you can also get the more capable old-school Honda NSX, and the list of vehicles that are more exciting for less money wouldn't end there. Nonetheless, this is a collector's item, and we'll probably see them in museums too in decades to come.
