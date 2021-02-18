Honda Unveils New HR-V e:HEV Hybrid, Coming to Europe Later This Year

You’ve already seen it today as the JDM-spec Honda Vezel, but now, here it is as the all-new HR-V e:HEV as it will be known in Europe, where it will become available later this year. The Honda HR-V now joins the refreshed CR-V and all-new Jazz in wearing the e:HEV badge, which stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle.
This new compact crossover represents yet another step for the carmaker, as it looks to electrify all of its EU-spec mainstream models by the year 2022.
In terms of styling, the HR-V e:HEV boasts a coupe-like silhouette, featuring the same design language found in other recent new Honda models. Elements such as the bold integrated grille, long hood, and high shoulder line are meant to “project a sense of stability and security,” according to the Japanese brand.
“The all-new HR-V achieves a compelling combination of premium SUV styling and exceptional spaciousness thanks to the clever packaging of its hybrid drivetrain components. As a result, the HR-V retains its predecessor’s class-leading interior space, with four adults able to sit in maximum comfort.”
Inside, the electrified HR-V is said to offer a premium SUV feel with contemporary fabrics and soft-touch surfaces. The dashboard has a minimalist aesthetic, with a predominantly horizontal instrument panel. It’s a little Mazda-ish with a hint of Audi, but that’s not at all a bad thing.
The goal was to build a certain sense of space, something that is further elevated by the HR-V e:HEV’s new air diffusion system, which creates “a curtain of fresh air beside and above [the] passengers.” The stylish L-shaped vents placed in the top corners of the dash are also a nice touch, much like the versatile Magic Seats, which you can fold flat or flip up based on your cargo space requirements.
As for any details regarding the HR-V e:HEV’s two-motor hybrid powertrain, as well as pricing and specs, we should know more in due course.
