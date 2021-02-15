Here’s the Most Entrancing Custom Ducati 1199 Panigale S We’ve Ever Seen

Honda CB750 F2 Raids the Aftermarket Wardrobe, Returns Looking Sensational

There’s a reason why we keep featuring this workshop’s masterpieces on our pages. I mean, just look at this majestic work of CB750-based art! 10 photos



The donor is brought to life by a feral DOHC inline-four powerplant that boasts sixteen valves and a generous displacement of 747cc. This vicious piece of air-cooled machinery will be more than happy to produce as much as 73 hp at 8,500 rpm, along with a crushing torque output of up to 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) at about 7,500 revs.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with feeding the engine’s ruthless force to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables Honda’s fiend to run the quarter mile in as little as 12.4 seconds, while top speed is rated at no less than 127 mph (205 kph).



Nitrocycles began by removing the bike’s original gas tank to make way for an Ossa’s modified retro-style module. On the opposite end, you will find a Suzuki’s tweaked Barry Sheene replica tail section sitting atop a reworked subframe unit. Furthermore, the cockpit is adorned by a Chronoclassic gauge from Motogadget’s inventory, as well as a pair of aftermarket clip-on handlebars.



In the suspension department, the F2 received a Suzuki GSX-R's top-grade forks as the front, along with dual shock absorbers from Showa at the rear. The entire structure rides on a pair of laced wheels, hugged tightly by Pirelli tires for ample grip. To boost stopping powe by a significant margin, these sexy things wear a GSX-R’s braking components on both ends.



A little while back, we visited Nitrocycles' gorgeous portfolio to drool over a couple of their juiciest undertakings, namely a handsome Suzuki GS850 and a John Player Special-inspired Ducati SportClassic GT1000 that'll leave you lost for words. This time around, we'll be diving in for a thorough analysis of the firm's accomplishments on a 1992 model from Honda's beloved CB750 F2 range.