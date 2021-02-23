autoevolution
Honda NTV650 “Green Goblin” Looks Truly Surreal, Packs Custom Delight

Here’s what would happen if Frankenstein’s monster was a motorcycle.
A little while back, one of WiMoto’s most notable exploits honored our pages with its graceful presence. The project in question was a cafe racer-style undertaking based on a 1992 Honda CBR600 F2, and its flawless aesthetic does a great job at proving that Wido Veldkamp’s crew isn’t playing around!

Today, we’ll be diving is for a thorough analysis of yet another bespoke potion brewed under this workshop’s roof. At its core, the bike you’re seeing here is a Honda NTV650, which might not necessarily be your first pick when searching for a donor. Its chunky bodywork, oversized saddle and beefy frame weren’t exactly what you’d call visually appealing – until WiMoto showed up to fix the mess, that is.

Within its frame, the NTV650 houses a 647cc liquid-cooled V-twin powerplant that feeds its oomph to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox. At optimal revs, the four-stroke engine will gladly deliver up to 53 untamed horses, along with 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) of fierce twisting force.

WiMoto began by applying a stealthy layer of satin black to the bike’s frame, swingarm and lower fork legs. At the front, they went about installing a vintage half-fairing resembling that of a Ducati 900SS, while NTV’s subframe has been tweaked to accommodate an aluminum seat pan and one handsome tail unit.

Next, the experts proceeded to craft a rugged exhaust system in-house, but I’ll have to admit that I’m not a huge fan of that boxy muffler. The forged hoops were treated to a gorgeous coat of white paintwork, before being enveloped in high-performance Maxxis tires on both ends. In terms of handling upgrades, the creature’s front and rear suspension setups have been subjected to a comprehensive overhaul by the pros over at HK-Suspension.

Each and every stock lighting component was discarded in favor of aftermarket LED alternatives, while NTV’s body panels received a metallic green finish that manages to look the part. To wrap it all up, a custom tan leather saddle was laid on top of the alloy seat pan.

Finally, WiMoto nicknamed their creation “The Green Goblin”.
